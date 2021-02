వాపును చూసి బలుపనుకుంటే మునిగిపోయేది వైసీపీనే : కూన రవి కుమార్ షాకింగ్ కామెంట్స్

English summary

Koona Ravikumar said that some of the YCP leaders were speaking with arrogance, adding that the YCP claiming that even those who won as Rebels were being taken into account and were under the illusion of the same victory. Former MLA Kuna Ravikumar has targeted Botsa Satyanarayana, saying it was ridiculous for Minister Botsa Satyanarayana to say that the actual elections would not be held for the two per cent panchayats in the state but would win 98 per cent.