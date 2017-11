కొవ్వాడలో ఉద్రిక్తత..144 సెక్షన్‌: ఎమ్మెల్యే ప్రసన్నతకు దళితుల భూములు కైవసం

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

Tension prevailed at Kovvada Agraharam when locals entered lands which were allotted to SVL Life Sciences, a pharma company belonging to Bhogapuram TDP MLA P Narayanaswamy Naidu. The Andhra Pradesh government has allotted 17.64 acres of land in the village to the pharma company at lesser price.