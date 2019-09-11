  • search
  • Live TV
ట్రెండింగ్ ఛలో పల్నాడు నిర్మలా సీతారామన్ 'సైరా' భారత పర్యటనకు దక్షిణాఫ్రికా జట్టు తెలంగాణ బడ్జెట్ బిగ్‌బాస్‌
గుంటూరు వార్తల కోసం
నోటిఫికేషన్స్ పై క్లిక్ చేయండి  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    చంద్రబాబు ఇంటి వద్ద మళ్లీ టెన్షన్ వాతావరణం..ఆత్మకూరుకు టీడీపీ అధినేత

    By
    |

    ఛలో ఆత్మకూరు రగడ కొత్త మలుపు తీసుకుంది. ఆ కార్యక్రమానికి అనుమతి లేదని పోలీసులు నిరాకరించటంతో చంద్రబాబును..లోకేశ్ ను పోలీసులు హౌస్ అరెస్ట్ చేసారు. దీనికి నిరసనగా చంద్రబాబు 12 గంటల నిరహార దీక్షకు నిర్ణయించారు. టీడీపీ నేతల హౌస్ అరెస్ట్ ను ఖండించారు, టీడీపీ నేతల అరెస్ట్... గుంటూరు బాధితులకు ఆహారం వెళ్లనీయకుండా అడ్డుకున్నారని ఆరోపిస్తూ చంద్రబాబు 12 గంటల నిరహార దీక్షకు దిగారు. ఉదయం 8 గంటలకు తన నివాసంలో ప్రారంభించిన దీక్ష రాత్రి 8 గంటల వరకు కొనసాగుతుందని ప్రకటించారు.

    రాష్ట్ర వ్యాప్తంగా పార్టీ కేడర్ మొత్తంగా దీక్షలు నిర్వహించాలని చంద్రబాబు సూచించారు. ఇది ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో చీకటి రోజుగా చంద్రబాబు అభివర్ణించారు. బాధితులకు అండగా అందరూ నిరసనల్లో పాల్గొనాలని చంద్రబాబు పిలుపునిచ్చారు.ఇంట్లోనే నిరాహార దీక్ష చేపట్టిన చంద్రబాబు ఇప్పుడు తాను పల్నాడుకు వెళతానంటూ బయటకొచ్చారు. దీంతో మరోసారి చంద్రబాబు నివాసం వద్ద టెన్షన్ వాతావరణం నెలకొంది.

    Live Updates: Chandrababu leaves for Atmakur a mid tension situation

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:49 AM, 11 Sep
    చంద్రబాబువన్నీ ముందస్తు డ్రామాలు, టీడీపీ హయాంలో జరిగిన హత్యలు, అరాచకాలు ఆయనకు గుర్తురాలేదా: ఉమ్మారెడ్డి వెంకటేశ్వర్లు
    11:47 AM, 11 Sep
    చంద్రబాబు నివాసం వద్దకు బయలు దేరిన టీడీపీ నేత దేవినేని అవినాష్‌ను అరెస్టు చేసిన పోలీసులు
    11:46 AM, 11 Sep
    పోలీసులతో వాగ్వాదానికి దిగిన మాజీ మంత్రి నారాలోకేష్
    11:44 AM, 11 Sep
    వైసీపీ ప్రభుత్వం మానవహక్కులను ఉల్లంఘిస్తోంది, ప్రాథమిక హక్కులను ఉల్లంఘిస్తోంది,ప్రభుత్వాన్ని హెచ్చరిస్తున్నాను, పోలీసులను హెచ్చరిస్తున్నాను. ఇలాంటి రాజకీయాలు సరికాదు:చంద్రబాబు
    11:40 AM, 11 Sep
    శిబిరంలో ఉన్న బాధితులకు భోజనాలను అడ్డుకున్నారు: చంద్రబాబు
    11:32 AM, 11 Sep
    వైసీపీ ప్రభుత్వానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా టీడీపీ కార్యకర్తలు నినాదాలు..పోలీస్ గోబ్యాక్ అంటూ నినాదాలు చేస్తున్న కార్యకర్తలు, నేతలు
    11:30 AM, 11 Sep
    నన్ను ఇంట్లో నిర్భంధించి ఛలో ఆత్మకూరును ఆపలేరు: చంద్రబాబు
    11:29 AM, 11 Sep
    మూడేళ్లలో జమిలి ఎన్నికలు వస్తున్నాయనే చంద్రబాబు కొత్త నాటకంకు తెరతీశారు: కాసు మహేశ్వర్ రెడ్డి
    11:28 AM, 11 Sep
    ఫ్రీగా వచ్చిందని ఫినాయిల్ కూడా వదలకుండా దోచుకున్నారు: కాసు మహేశ్వర్ రెడ్డి
    11:28 AM, 11 Sep
    హింసను ప్రోత్సహించడమే చంద్రబాబు ఉద్దేశం: కాసు మహేశ్వర్ రెడ్డి
    11:26 AM, 11 Sep
    నేతలను మా ఇంటికి రాకుండా అడ్డుకోవడం సరికాదు: చంద్రబాబు
    11:25 AM, 11 Sep
    పోలీసులతో టీడీపీ నేతలు కార్యకర్తలు వాగ్వాదం
    11:25 AM, 11 Sep
    ఈ పరిస్థితి దారుణం, దుర్మార్గం: చంద్రబాబు
    11:24 AM, 11 Sep
    అచ్చెన్నాయుడిని పోలీస్ స్టేషన్లు మారుస్తూ వచ్చారు: చంద్రబాబు
    11:24 AM, 11 Sep
    టీడీపీ నేతల అరెస్టును ఖండిస్తున్నాం.. చలో ఆత్మకూరుపై రాజీపడే ప్రసక్తే లేదు: చంద్రబాబు
    11:23 AM, 11 Sep
    చంద్రబాబు గేటుకు తాడుతో కట్టేసిన పోలీసులు
    11:23 AM, 11 Sep
    ఈ దేశంలో జీవించే హక్కు లేదా: చంద్రబాబు
    11:22 AM, 11 Sep
    వాహనంలోనే ఉన్న చంద్రబాబు.. వాహనంను అడ్డుకున్న పోలీసులు
    11:20 AM, 11 Sep
    చంద్రబాబు నివాసం ముందు భారీగా పోలీసుల మోహరింపు
    11:19 AM, 11 Sep
    చంద్రబాబు నివాసం వద్ద మళ్లీ టెన్షన్ వాతావరణం..ఆత్మకూరుకు టీడీపీ అధినేత

    తెలుగు మ్యాట్రిమోనిలో మీకు నచ్చిన జీవిత భాగస్వామి ఎంపికలు - రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ ఉచితం!

    మరిన్ని గుంటూరు వార్తలు

    Read more about:

    chandrababu lokesh atmakur guntur tdp police house arrest చంద్రబాబు లోకేష్ ఆత్మకూరు గుంటూరు టీడీపీ పోలీసు గృహ నిర్బంధం Palnadu

    English summary
    Once again Tension atmosphere was created near AP opposition leader Chandrbabu's residence after he decided to visit contriversial Palnadu.
    న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue