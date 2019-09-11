చంద్రబాబు ఇంటి వద్ద మళ్లీ టెన్షన్ వాతావరణం..ఆత్మకూరుకు టీడీపీ అధినేత

ఛలో ఆత్మకూరు రగడ కొత్త మలుపు తీసుకుంది. ఆ కార్యక్రమానికి అనుమతి లేదని పోలీసులు నిరాకరించటంతో చంద్రబాబును..లోకేశ్ ను పోలీసులు హౌస్ అరెస్ట్ చేసారు. దీనికి నిరసనగా చంద్రబాబు 12 గంటల నిరహార దీక్షకు నిర్ణయించారు. టీడీపీ నేతల హౌస్ అరెస్ట్ ను ఖండించారు, టీడీపీ నేతల అరెస్ట్... గుంటూరు బాధితులకు ఆహారం వెళ్లనీయకుండా అడ్డుకున్నారని ఆరోపిస్తూ చంద్రబాబు 12 గంటల నిరహార దీక్షకు దిగారు. ఉదయం 8 గంటలకు తన నివాసంలో ప్రారంభించిన దీక్ష రాత్రి 8 గంటల వరకు కొనసాగుతుందని ప్రకటించారు.
రాష్ట్ర వ్యాప్తంగా పార్టీ కేడర్ మొత్తంగా దీక్షలు నిర్వహించాలని చంద్రబాబు సూచించారు. ఇది ప్రజాస్వామ్యంలో చీకటి రోజుగా చంద్రబాబు అభివర్ణించారు. బాధితులకు అండగా అందరూ నిరసనల్లో పాల్గొనాలని చంద్రబాబు పిలుపునిచ్చారు.ఇంట్లోనే నిరాహార దీక్ష చేపట్టిన చంద్రబాబు ఇప్పుడు తాను పల్నాడుకు వెళతానంటూ బయటకొచ్చారు. దీంతో మరోసారి చంద్రబాబు నివాసం వద్ద టెన్షన్ వాతావరణం నెలకొంది.
11:49 AM, 11 Sep
చంద్రబాబువన్నీ ముందస్తు డ్రామాలు, టీడీపీ హయాంలో జరిగిన హత్యలు, అరాచకాలు ఆయనకు గుర్తురాలేదా: ఉమ్మారెడ్డి వెంకటేశ్వర్లు
11:47 AM, 11 Sep
Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders and workers who were trying to go to Chandrababu Naidu's residence stopped by police and taken into preventive custody. pic.twitter.com/Ionmrkf9CR
పోలీసులతో వాగ్వాదానికి దిగిన మాజీ మంత్రి నారాలోకేష్
11:44 AM, 11 Sep
TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu: This government is violating human rights & fundamental rights. I am warning the government. I am warning police also. You cannot play this type of politics. You cannot control us by arresting. Whenever they allow me, I'll continue 'Çhalo Atmakur' pic.twitter.com/XhQfwxDR0Z
అచ్చెన్నాయుడిని పోలీస్ స్టేషన్లు మారుస్తూ వచ్చారు: చంద్రబాబు
11:25 AM, 11 Sep
ఈ పరిస్థితి దారుణం, దుర్మార్గం: చంద్రబాబు
11:25 AM, 11 Sep
పోలీసులతో టీడీపీ నేతలు కార్యకర్తలు వాగ్వాదం
11:26 AM, 11 Sep
నేతలను మా ఇంటికి రాకుండా అడ్డుకోవడం సరికాదు: చంద్రబాబు
11:28 AM, 11 Sep
హింసను ప్రోత్సహించడమే చంద్రబాబు ఉద్దేశం: కాసు మహేశ్వర్ రెడ్డి
11:28 AM, 11 Sep
ఫ్రీగా వచ్చిందని ఫినాయిల్ కూడా వదలకుండా దోచుకున్నారు: కాసు మహేశ్వర్ రెడ్డి
11:29 AM, 11 Sep
మూడేళ్లలో జమిలి ఎన్నికలు వస్తున్నాయనే చంద్రబాబు కొత్త నాటకంకు తెరతీశారు: కాసు మహేశ్వర్ రెడ్డి
11:30 AM, 11 Sep
నన్ను ఇంట్లో నిర్భంధించి ఛలో ఆత్మకూరును ఆపలేరు: చంద్రబాబు
11:32 AM, 11 Sep
వైసీపీ ప్రభుత్వానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా టీడీపీ కార్యకర్తలు నినాదాలు..పోలీస్ గోబ్యాక్ అంటూ నినాదాలు చేస్తున్న కార్యకర్తలు, నేతలు
11:40 AM, 11 Sep
శిబిరంలో ఉన్న బాధితులకు భోజనాలను అడ్డుకున్నారు: చంద్రబాబు
11:44 AM, 11 Sep
