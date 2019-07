'విత్తనాలో జగన్ ప్రభో' అంటే చంద్రబాబు చేశారంటారు ..అధికారం వెలగబెడుతుంది మీరేగా ? లోకేష్ ఫైర్

English summary

TDP leader Nara Lokesh criticized the government for not paying attention to the farmers' goggles in AP. Yesterday, Lokesh said that the government could not provide the farmers with seeds how wil they give water in the state. He made a series of tweets to this extent. Has the YCP vested power in the state now? He asked. Lokesh criticized that ignoring the fact that the jagan's government ruling in the state and farmers were gagging on the seeds . He says that it is outrageous to say that your inability is out of reach of past rulers.