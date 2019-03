మోహన్ బాబు మొదటి టార్గెట్ లోకేష్ బాబే ... మంగళగిరిలో మోహన్ బాబు ప్రచారం అందుకే

English summary

Starting Saturday, senior Telugu film actor-producer and former Rajya Sabha member Manchu Mohan Babu will kick-start his campaign for the YSR Congress party, in which he had joined early this week. Interestingly, the first person Mohan Babu would be targeting in the Telugu Desam Party in his first campaign trail would be Nara Lokesh Babu, TDP general secretary and son of party president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.Mohan Babu will start his first election rally from Mangalagiri and the party leaders are expecting that his histrionic speeches will definitely attract huge crowds.He has chosen Mangalagiri for obvious reasons because it will give him an opportunity to expose Naidu and his son at a time.