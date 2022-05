#CycloneAsani brought to the shores of #Srikakulam #AndhraPradesh a gold-coloured chariot from some far off waters of possibly a south east Asian country... Stuff from mythological tales and fables? #GoldenChariot ndtv ndtvindia #ThangaRatham pic.twitter.com/rD0pu9cXQZ — Uma Sudhir (umasudhir) May 11, 2022