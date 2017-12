Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A married woman, Gatreddi Santoshi of Payakaraopet of Visakhapatnam District, who applied for divorce from her husband and staying alone is given a complaint to police stating that Gattem Suresh who belongs to Guntapalli is deceived her and threatening her daily if she will not give enough money, he will upload her nude pics in internet. On Friday she revealed her story before press reporters and made allegation on payakaraopet police that they are not taking action against on her complaint.