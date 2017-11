రాజకీయపార్టీల రాజధానిగా మంగళగిరి...ప్రధాన పార్టీల మెయిన్ ఆఫీసులన్నీ అక్కడే...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Amaravathi: mangalagiri is going to become a political hub on par with capital city Amaravati. The plans for State TDP office, YSR Congress party office, Opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s residence.Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has also plans to construct a new office for the State party here. janasena chief pawan kalyan is establishing a new state office at Chinakakani and the stone laying ceremony will be held soon.