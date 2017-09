‘అమరావతి’ కోసం ఎక్కడికైనా వస్తా: బాబుకు రాజమౌళి గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

As a follow-up to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting on capital city designs with Foster + Partners (F+P) in the city four days ago, Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana and AP-Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar called on film director S.S. Rajamouli in Hyderabad on Monday.