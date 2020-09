బాబు బాటలోనే లోకేష్ విష ప్రచారం.. ప్రజల చేతిలో బడితె పూజ ఖాయం : మండిపడిన మంత్రి

English summary

Andhra Pradesh State Panchayati Raj Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy has expressed anger over TDP chief Chandrababu, his son and former minister Lokesh. The minister was incensed that Chandrababu was also leading his son on his way. He said that it was Chandrababu's right to lie, spread poisonous propaganda and see himself grow up politically with baseless allegations, and that Chandrababu was also leading his son Lokesh in the same path.