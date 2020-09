భవిష్యత్ లో మరిన్ని చేరికలు ..ప్రతిపక్షమే ఉండదు : బాంబు పేల్చిన విజయసాయి రెడ్డి

English summary

Vijayasai Reddy commented that many TDP leaders will follow the YCP in the future. Vijayasai Reddy said that the family of Vasupalli Ganesh, MLA of Visakhapatnam South, will do a lot of service to the people of Visakhapatnam. Vasupalli Ganesh described joining the YCP as "very strong" for the party. Vijayasai Reddy commented that TDP will be wiped out in Visakhapatnam district. Opposition status will also be lost to the TDP.