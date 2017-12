ప్రస్తుత ఉద్యోగ నోటిఫికేషన్లలోనే రిజర్వేషన్లు అమలు చేయాలి: ముద్రగడ మరో డిమాండ్

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham demanded that Kapu reservations to be implemented from currently issued job notifications. Mr. Padmanabhan told to the media the Government has to take action to ensure the results of reservation for the Kapus. He clears that his movement will continue until the guarantees given by the government to kpapu's are implemented.