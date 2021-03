వైసీపీలో మున్సిపల్ పదవులు రాజేసిన చిచ్చు .. రాష్ట్రవ్యాప్తంగా రగులుతున్న అసంతృప్తులు

English summary

While the results of the recent municipal elections in the state of Andhra Pradesh have been a resounding success for the YSR Congress party, they have fueled internal strife within the party. The allocation of posts to municipalities has caused a rift in the ruling YCP. In some places the panchayat continued to be open on the posts in the municipalities. The outrage of the YCP leaders, who are deeply impatient that the money was given to those who gave them positions, has not yet subsided.