దక్షిణాది రాష్ట్రాల సొమ్ముతో ఉత్తరాదికి సోకులు: కేంద్రంపై చంద్రబాబు ధ్వజం

Reiterating that special category status was not only a sentiment but also the basic right of the people Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused the Centre of diverting the tax revenues collected from south to the development of northern states. Speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the state legislative council in Amaravati, Naidu made some strong comments against the Centre for allegedly neglecting the state. “There is nothing called Central money or state’s money. It’s the people’s money. The southern states contribute maximum tax revenues to the Centre, but the latter is diverting the money to the development of northern states,” he alleged.