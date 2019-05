నైషధం శివరామ శాస్త్రి జ్యోతిష్యం మానేస్తారా... టీడీపీ ఓటమి, పవన్ గెలవలేదు

English summary

In the recent election, Chandrababu Naidu will become the CM again in the AP, said Naishadham Sivarama sastry the famous vasthu and astrologer. Sastry said TDP will win 112 seats in AP and the chief minister is Chandrababu . He said he is ready to write on the 100rs Bond Paper. Naishadham Sivarama sastry said that the YCP will get 58 seats. If this doesnt come true hechallenged that he will leave astrology . But now naishadam's predictions are reversed . TDP lost with a graet grief . TDP lost infront of YCP's victory , in that case YCP memebers are questioning that will Niashadam do what he said ....?