ఈడీ, సీబీఐ కేసులున్న మీరెలా వ్యవస్థను కడుగుతారు ? జగన్ కు కేశినేని సూటి ప్రశ్న

Recently, TDP MP Kesineni posted a tweet on Twitter platform. Hon'ble Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy garnered only Rs 21 crore in the central budget for state by bending the center's neck. You and your 22 MPs are really great sir ..and another tweet from Keshineni Nani chief Minister Jagan has called for a purge of the system. Nani gave a counter to what the Jagan were talking about.. Jagan said district collectors and SPs have begun the task of cleaning up the system , and he said that he started already to clean up they also should do the same.but Nani asked You have a straightforward question how do you wash this system with the cases of ED and CBI