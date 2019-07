టీడీపీకి అస్త్రాలుగా సీఎం జగన్ భజన బృందం మాటలు ... వీడియో పోస్ట్ చేసి కామెడీ బయటపెట్టిన నారా లోకేష్

English summary

YCP chief, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy is praising by MLAs in AP legislature. During the debate on various issues in the House, several legislators are taking about jagan . In the state of Andhra Pradesh, jagan is God , he is allah, he is jesus, and he is only the brahma the ycp minister praised . MLAs also praising jagan when ever they got a chance to talk about the various issues . It has become a hot topic in AP .. as the dose of complimentary rise in AP Assembly on jagan these comments are the weapons to the TDP . Nara Lokesh's latest post on Sticker Chief Minister Gary Bhajan's group says that their words are really big comedy. In this post, Nara Lokesh Assembly, YSP MLAs shared the video of the incident.