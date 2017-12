ఎమ్మెల్యే కావాలన్న కల: అసలే కార్పొరేట్.. ఆరోపణల డీఈఓకే అందలం..

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

Judging by the frequent number of his tours to Nellore, his involvement with each and every local affair there and his interactions with the common public, it appears to be a certainty that the cash cow of TDP, Municipal Minister Narayana is gearing up to contest the polls in Nellore from either Nellore town or rural constituency in 2019.