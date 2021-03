జనసేనలో రాపాకకు నో ఎంట్రీ .. సభకు రావద్దని బ్యానర్ .. అదిరిపోయే షాకిచ్చిన జనసైన్యం

English summary

Razole Jana Sena cadre have shown their dissent against Rapaka. In details, Jana Sena is hosted a huge public meeting in Malikipuram and leaders across the state were invited for it. Not stopping here the cadre put up a banner near the venue and it has grabbed the concentration of the public. Well it is a ‘NO ENTRY FOR Rapaka’ banner and it has the MLA’s photo too. Thus the local Jana Sena cadre made it clear that they would not entertain Rapaka further and even if he changes his mind and wants to return to the party, the doors are closed.