కారణమే లేదు .. పెళ్ళయి రెండు మాసాలైనా కాలేదు .. భార్యను చంపి తానూ ఆత్మహత్య చేసుకున్న భర్త

English summary

The tragedy of a woman with a sadist mentality husband stirs up the society. It was not even two months before he was married. The young woman who came to the aunts home with a million hopes about her husband , but the husband is a monster he killed her . What happened to him does not know, but he brutually murdered her and he also committed suicide .He pressured his wife to commit suicide within ten days of her marriage. Not taking it so seriously, the young woman died because of the sadist husband . and he also died.