ఎన్టీఆర్‌ టీడీపీ కోసం పనిచేయాలంటూ ... గోరంట్ల నోట జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ మాట

English summary

TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary has made it clear that a new leadership is coming to the Telugu Desam Party according to ground reality. The TDP, founded by NTR, is celebrating its 40th foundation day today and has endured many ups and downs in these forty years. Butchaiah Choudary a made it clear that the YCP is now bravely facing repression as well. At the same time, several TDP leaders, including junior NTR, said the youth leadership should work hard to strengthen the party.