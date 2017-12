వైసీపీకి మరో షాక్! గిడ్డి ఈశ్వరి దారిలో కర్నూలు నేత? టీడీపీలో చేరికకు రంగం సిద్ధం?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

One more Shock to YCP! Like Giddi Eshwari.. Kurnool Leader Ramachandra Reddy is going to join in TDP? Sources are telling 'Yes'. Ramachandra Reddy is own brother-in-law of Kurnool MLA SV Mohan Reddy. After 2014 Elections.. SV Mohan Reddy joined in TDP, but Ramachandra Reddy continued in YCP stil today. But now he is in a feeling that he is not getting much prioroty in YCP and he wish to join in TDP soon.