మళ్లీ మొదలైన ఉల్లి లొల్లి: రైతుల కంట కన్నీరు, ఇదే మాయాజాలం

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

kurnool:onion to bring tears to consumers as price of this staple vegetable more than doubled in less than a week. consumers fear that prices will go up further in coming weeks. Shocked by the sudden spurt in the price, people are buying lesser quantities of the vegetable these day. The price of onion is haunting us. Normally, I buy 5 kgs of onions whenever I come to market but now 1 or 2kgs only.