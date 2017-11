ఆ నియామాకాల వెనుక: 12 మందికి పదవులు, చక్రం తిప్పిన గాలి, బాబు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Ap chief minister Chandrababu Naidu recruited chief whip, whip posts in assembly and council. Chandrababu naidu filled 12 posts the suggestion of Gali Muddu Krishna Naidu.Former minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy and senior leader Payyavula Kesav are poisted to take over as Chief Whips of the Telugu Desam Party in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and the AP Legislative Council respectively.