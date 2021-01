నిమ్మగడ్డ సీరియస్ వార్నింగ్ -సీఎం జగన్ ప్రతివ్యూహాలు -ఏజీతో భేటీ -ఏపీలో ఏం జరగబోతోంది?

English summary

amid panchayat elections, tension continues in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jagan is holding consultations in the wake of SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar's announcement that he would give notification on Saturday under any circumstances. Advocate General Shriram met CM Jagan on Friday. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and government aided Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also participated in the meeting.