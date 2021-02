అభివృద్ధిపై శ్వేతపత్రం విడుదల చెయ్..ఎస్ఈసిని పశువుతో పోలుస్తావా ? మంత్రి పెద్దిరెడ్డిపై పంచుమర్తి అనురాధ ఫైర్

English summary

TDP leader Panchumarthi Anuradha fired at Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy. Anuradha criticized Minister Peddireddy for abusing women in Chittoor district. Anuradha said that Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy was not in the habit of talking to anyone in a formal manner and asked him to change his ways. Panchumarthi Anuradha criticized the party for daring to contest the panchayat elections, saying it was looking for the wrong ways out of fear of defeat.