పోలవరం ప్రాజెక్ట్ పై అన్ని పార్టీలు ఏకం కావాలి: లోక్ సత్తా జేపీ

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Guntur: "All political parties need to unite on Polavaram "says Lok Satta founder JP in Guntur. The Surajya Yatra being launched by Lok Satta Jayaprakash Narayan for good governance which was Started from Guntur on saturday . On this occasion the Lok Satta chief JP talked about the Polavaram project.