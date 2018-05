ఆ చిన్నారి పట్ల పవన్ ఔదార్యం: ఆర్థిక సహాయానికి హామి..

Andhra Pradesh

oi-Mittapalli Srinivas

JanaSena Party Chief @PawanKalyan met Revathi to fulfill her dream & assured financial support to the family Full Video : https://t.co/nYZjooTuDF pic.twitter.com/8SjFs590cU

Revathi, A child belongs to poor family suffering from a disease today she met Janasena President Pawan Kalyan. He assured to help financially