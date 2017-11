ప్రతిష్టాత్మక అవార్డ్ కోసం యూకేకు పవన్ కళ్యాణ్, ఆ తర్వాత జనసేనపై దృష్టి

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

Actor Pawan Kalyan will be busy shooting for his upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas in Europe until November 15. The unit is currently filming some important scenes and a few songs as well. However, after the hectic schedule, the actor will head to the House of Lords in UK to receive the Indo-European Business Forum Award, which is given every year to a people from different fields. The award has been conferred to the actor in recognition of his praise-worthy work for Uddanam Nephropathy.