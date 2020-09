దీపం వెలిగించి నిరసన తెలిపిన పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ .. పవన్ కు మద్దతుగా చిరంజీవి సతీమణి కూడా ..

English summary

With the Antarvedi incident, Pawan Kalyan, wanted everyone to be initiated to prevent such incidents from happening in the future, commented that it is our duty to protect the temples. To this end, Pawan Kalyan lit a lamp in his farm house and started the Sanatana Dharma conservation Program. Currently, the photo of the lamp lit by Pawan Kalyan is going viral on social media. At the call of Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha worshiped the basil plant and lit the lamp. Ram Charan posted the photo on his Twitter account.