ఆ ఎన్నికలపై రీ నోటిఫికేషన్ ఇవ్వండి .. లేదంటే న్యాయపోరాటం చేస్తాం : పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ అల్టిమేటం

English summary

Janasena president Pawan Kalyan has appealed to the state Election Commission to give re-notification for the upcoming MPTC and ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan Kalyan alleges that there were irregularities in the nomination process last year and that many irregularities had taken place, threatening Janasena leaders and preventing them from filing more nominations. He says he is prepared for legal action if re-notification is not given.