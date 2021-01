పవన్ కొందరి వాడేనా .. కాపు అజెండాపై యూటర్న్ ? బీజేపీ ఒత్తిడే కారణం

English summary

Pawan Kalyan, who came into politics and introduced himself as an all-rounder through the Janasena Party, initially said that he was far from the Kapu agenda. Announced that he would do politics for all social groups. But now pawan took Uturn on kapu agenda and said kapu community want to rise to the level of governing. However, there is talk in the political circles that there is BJP pressure behind Pawan's U turn. It is learned that Pawan changed his mind only for the Kapu vote bank.