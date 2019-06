పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ మాట్లాడటానికి అవకాశమే ఇచ్చేవారు కాదట.. సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసిన రావెల

English summary

Ravela Kishore babu made sensational comments on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan . Ravela said Pawan Kalyan has not given an appointment to him , and also Pavan has not taken any suggestions from him . Ravela Kishore Babu, who was joined in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in BJP party , spoke to the media in Guntur and made several sensational comments.Pawan Kalyan has never given his appointment and said that at least in the phone he did not give the opportunity to speak, he said, "I have never given priority in the party. Ravela claimed that pawan did not give him any chance of discussing about political tactics, even though he felt intimate