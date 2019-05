సీఎంగా జగన్ ప్రమాణ స్వీకారానికి చంద్రబాబు ఎందుకు రావటం లేదో లాజిక్ చెప్పిన పయ్యావుల కేశవ్

English summary

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sworn in as Chief Minister. Jagan himself was invited to come to his swear, but TDP leader Chandrababu did not attend.There is debate in AP. However, the TDP leaders have said the reasons for it. It is said that the Jagan's swearing is going on outside Raj Bhavan and it is going to be rather than a party program, because the majority of the TDP MLAs told Chandrababu that it was not the time to go and Chandrababu left the idea. They have suggested that they have decided to forward a letter of congratulation letter of chandrababu with the senior leaders.