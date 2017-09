Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

PM Modi has written letters to celebrities of different sectors to take part in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan as a part of which he wrote letters Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Mohan Lal, SS Rajamouli, Mohan Babu, Young Rebel star Prabhas and Mahesh Babu except Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan is very close to Modi and his not writing letter to PK has become the hot topic of discussion in T- Town. BJP leaders are saying that Modi did not send him letter as he didn't take a clear stand so far.