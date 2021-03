English summary

ys Jagan led andhra pradesh govt has faced a major setback in regard to the Polavaram irrigation project. The central government has not responded to the final estimate of Rs 55,656.87 crore proposed by the state government. it is learned that The Union Finance Ministry has made it clear to the jal shakti Ministry not to give more than Rs 20,398.61 crore for the Polavaram project.