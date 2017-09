క్రీడలపై ‘పొలిటికల్’ నీడ: అనర్హులకు సర్టిఫికెట్లు.. ఏపీలో ఒలింపిక్స్ అసోసియేషన్ నిధులు స్వాహా?

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

AP Civil Suplies Minister Paritala Sunita and Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy sons Paritala Sri Ram and JC Pawan kumar Reddy enter into Sports Union Contravercy. There are allegations that Paritala Sriram associates given duplicate sports certificates for non- sportsmen particularly one Police officer and Law department officials kids.