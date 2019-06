అధికారమంటే దోచుకోవటం దాచుకోవటం కాదు ...చంద్రబాబు టార్గెట్ గా విజయసాయి వరుస ట్వీట్లు

English summary

Vijayasai Reddy gets fired on Chandrababu , Vijayasai Reddy is the leader of the YCP , MP and the representative to Jagan mohan Reddy . Vijay Sai Reddy taken Twitter as the venue for tweeting tweets against Chandrababu at the time of the election. Even after coming to the power of YCP in the AP, Vijayasai Reddy says that he will not leave Chandrababu . As part of it Chandrababu was again attacked by tweets .The term for the Mafia of the JanmaBhoomi committees in the rule of the YCP has been destroyed, he said. He said the welfare schemes will go through the grama sabhas and also said if the Chandrababu bans the CBI, Jagan has made a red carpet to the CBI. Vijayasai Reddy blamed TDP and Chandra Babu and had made it clear that the power is not looting or hiding .