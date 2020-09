ఏపీ ,తెలంగాణ లబ్దిదారులకు గుడ్ న్యూస్ .. వన్ నేషన్ వన్ రేషన్ లో ఇరు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఎక్కడైనా రేషన్ !!

English summary

Now the people of Telangana are taking ration without any trouble in AP. AP people are taking ration goods without any difficulty in the state of Telangana. As part of the One Nation One ration provided by the Central Government, now anyone has the opportunity to take ration goods anywhere. In this context, the Central Government has identified Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as a cluster and has made it possible for people in both the states to take rations anywhere.