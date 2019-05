నగరిలో రోజా ఓటమి .. ఏపీలో వైసీపీ విజయం .. రోజాను టెన్షన్ పెడుతున్న ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్

English summary

The tension for Roja has now begun from Nagari polling with the results of the AP Exit poll. Surveys say that the YCP will win in the AP but the defeat of Roja in Nagari is for sure . The Exit polls say that the party's MLA Roja, who was a fire brand in the YCP in AP, will lose in Nagari. In addition to the Lagadapati survey ... another organisation known Aara, surveyed on the results of the election and results showed that the defeat of Roja in the survey. The Aara Survey has stated that she will definitely lose this time . The key leaders in the party have checked for Roja and the local leaderships are the reason for a massive hit on Roja's defeat this time . These are some of the leaders of the Chittoor district of the YCP are responsible for the loss of Roja in Nagari .