జగన్ తో మాట్లాడాకే స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ ప్రైవేటీకరణ నిర్ణయం .. కేసుల నుండి రక్షించుకునే బేరం : మాజీ ఎంపీ సబ్బం హరి

English summary

Former MP Sabbam Hari Sabbahari alleged that everyone knew that the YCP leaders were involved in the deal to privatize the Visakhapatnam steel plant. Sabbahari became furious that they were bargaining with the Center, especially to protect themselves from the cases, and dismantling the Visakhapatnam steel plant for their own selfish purposes. He said leaders from all other parties would come forward if the YCP MPs resigned. Moreover, Sabbahari demanded that the BJP and Pawan Kalyan clarify their stand on Visakhapatnam steel.