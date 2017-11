ఎమ్మెల్యే ఆళ్లకి రూ.27.44కోట్లు తిరిగిచ్చేయండి : హైకోర్టు ఆదేశం

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

Endowments Department Commissioner Y V Anuradha said that they have evidence to prove that Sadavarti Satram lands belong to Government of Andhra Pradesh. She said that the bidders who participated in the auctioning will be given back their money. High Court on Tuesday ordered to repay Rs 27.44 crore to YSRCP MLA A Ramakrishna Reddy within 15days.