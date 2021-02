ఎస్ఈసీపై టీడీపీ ఆరోపణలపై సజ్జల ఫైర్.. చంద్రబాబుకు పక్కవాళ్ళ మీద పడి ఏడవటం అలవాటే అంటూ

English summary

Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy fired on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. AP government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy said that Chandrababu was in the habit of crying on others . Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu is behaving in the same way in the panchayat elections. Sajjala was outraged that even defeat is said to be victory. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is angry that new allegations are being made against SEC.