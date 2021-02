ఏపీలో తొలిసారి ఎస్సీ,ఎస్టీ హైపవర్ కమిటీ భేటీ .. జగన్ కీలక ఆదేశాలు, చంద్రబాబుపై మంత్రులు ఫైర్

English summary

State Level High Power SC ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee chaired by CM Jaganmohan Reddy met in Andhra Pradesh. During the meeting, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed with the ministers and officials the issues of land, other compensation and atrocity cases of victims in respect of SCs and STs. At the first meeting held after the formation of the state at the AP Secretariat, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy gave several key directions.