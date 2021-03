జడ్పీటీసీ,ఎంపీటీసీ ఎన్నికలు నిర్వహించలేను , సమయం లేదు : తేల్చేసిన ఎస్ఈసి నిమ్మగడ్డ

English summary

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has clarified that MPTC and ZPTC elections can not be conducted immediately. He has clarified that the new SEC will conduct the said elections as his tenure ends in March. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has defended his statement stating that as the elections are to be conducted under the State High Court purview, the polls of MPTC and ZPTC can not be undertaken speedily. He has also said that election is not possible at this time in the wake of the covid-19 second wave and vaccination program.