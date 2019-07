పవన్ , బీజేపీ నేత రామ్ మాధవ్ ల రహస్య భేటీ .. ఏపీ రాజకీయాల్లో హాట్ టాపిక్

English summary

Pawan Kalyan was the chief guest for TANA Convention 2019. Surprisingly, A meeting took place between Jana Sena Chief and BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav during this US Trip. Pawan came down heavily on BJP for denying Special Category Status by comparing the Special Package with two stale laddus.In the 2019 Elections, Neither Jana Sena nor BJP gained anything. Pawan Kalyan faced defeat in both the Assembly Constituencies. Victory of Rapaka Varaprasad in Razole was a big relief. Post the humiliating defeat, Pawan made it clear he would continue in politics till his last breath.What was the agenda behind the meeting of Pawan Kalyan and Ram Madhav? They seems to have discussed about the bifurcation promises and what Centre has to do for bailing out AP from the crisis apart from politics. This unexpected meeting is creating a sensation in the AP Politics. Did Ram Madhav moved the proposal of BJP, Jana Sena working together? It will be interesting if BJP & Jana Sena have an alliance for 2024 AP Elections. That's much better than contesting separately...isn't it?