వైసిపి నేత హత్య కేసులో ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి కెఈకి షాక్....

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

AP Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishna Murthy has suffered a big shock in the murder of YCP leader Chekulapadu Narayana Reddy. For this murder K.E. Syambabu, the son of Krishnamurthy's son, is alleged by ycp leaders. On the occasion of this case the judge ordered to register a case against KE Shambabu and SI.