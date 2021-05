టీడీపీ ఎంపీ గల్లా జయదేవ్ కు షాక్ : అమర్ రాజా బ్యాటరీ యూనిట్ల పవర్ కట్, మూసివేత నోటీసులు

English summary

TDP leaders in Andhra Pradesh are facing a series of shocks. Recently, the AP Pollution Control Board gave a shock to the Amar Raja Battery Company owned by TDP MP Galla Jayadev. Amar Raja Battery Company has been ordered to close its units due to non-compliance with pollution control regulations. At the same time, the Electricity Board cut the power after ordering a power cut. The company said it would fight legally.