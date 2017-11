Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A shocking incident was taken place in a Movie Theatre when a woman went to toilet middle of the show. This incident was happned in Soundarya Theatre of Belgaum Town, Vijayanagaram District. When the woman went to ladies toilet, a Scavenger attacked on her. She rushed into theatre and told about the incident to her husband. When he questioned the Scavenger, he attacked on him too. Staff of the Theatre also supported Scavenger ite seems.