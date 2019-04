షాకింగ్ ...లక్ష్మీ పార్వతి పై లైంగిక వేధింపుల కేసు

English summary

In what could be said a shocking and unexpected development, a sexual harassment case has been filed on Lakshmi Parvathi. A man identified as Koti registered a case on Lakshmi Parvathi alleging that she has been harassing him and has been approaching him inappropriately.Koti also revealed that Lakshmi Parvathi chatted with him in an inappropriate manner. He also provided the WhatsApp chat screenshots were provided the proof of evidence.The complaint has been registered against the YSRCP leader in Vinukonda and Koti sought police security from Lakshmi Parvathi. A couple of phone conversations of her were also out in the media in which she is seen even badmouthing NTR.